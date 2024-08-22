iQOO Z9s, Z9s Pro officially launch

The iQOO Z9s and iQOO Z9s Pro are now official in India.

Vivo finally unveiled its iQOO Z9s series this week, following a series of leaks and teases about the two models in the lineup: the iQOO Z9s and iQOO Z9s Pro.

The two phones appear significantly different. While the standard iQOO Z9s has a vertical pill-shaped camera island, the iQOO Z9s Pro’s huge module is square with rounded corners.

The differences between the two don’t stop there: the Z9s Pro is armed with a more powerful Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip, while the vanilla model has the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC. On a positive note, both phones come in the same configurations, offering a maximum option of 12GB/256GB. As for the colors, the Pro model is available in Flamboyant Orange (leather) and Luxe Marble options, while the iQOO Z9s model has Titanium Matte and Onyx Green colors.

Here are more details about the iQOO Z9s and iQOO Z9s Pro:

iQOO Z9s

MediaTek Dimensity 7300

8GB/128GB (₹19,999), 8GB/256GB (₹21,999), and 12GB/256GB (₹23,999) configurations

6.67″ curved FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED with 1,800 nits peak local brightness and optical under-display fingerprint support

Rear Camera: 50MP Sony IMX882 main camera with OIS + 2MP portrait

Selfie: 16MP

5500mAh battery

44W charging

IP64 rating

FuntouchOS 14

Titanium Matte and Onyx Green colors

Sale: August 29

iQOO Z9s Pro