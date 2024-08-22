iQOO Z9s, Z9s Pro officially launch

The iQOO Z9s and iQOO Z9s Pro are now official in India.
Vivo finally unveiled its iQOO Z9s series this week, following a series of leaks and teases about the two models in the lineup: the iQOO Z9s and iQOO Z9s Pro.
The two phones appear significantly different. While the standard iQOO Z9s has a vertical pill-shaped camera island, the iQOO Z9s Pro’s huge module is square with rounded corners.
The differences between the two don’t stop there: the Z9s Pro is armed with a more powerful Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip, while the vanilla model has the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC. On a positive note, both phones come in the same configurations, offering a maximum option of 12GB/256GB. As for the colors, the Pro model is available in Flamboyant Orange (leather) and Luxe Marble options, while the iQOO Z9s model has Titanium Matte and Onyx Green colors.
Here are more details about the iQOO Z9s and iQOO Z9s Pro:
iQOO Z9s
- MediaTek Dimensity 7300
- 8GB/128GB (₹19,999), 8GB/256GB (₹21,999), and 12GB/256GB (₹23,999) configurations
- 6.67″ curved FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED with 1,800 nits peak local brightness and optical under-display fingerprint support
- Rear Camera: 50MP Sony IMX882 main camera with OIS + 2MP portrait
- Selfie: 16MP
- 5500mAh battery
- 44W charging
- IP64 rating
- FuntouchOS 14
- Titanium Matte and Onyx Green colors
- Sale: August 29
iQOO Z9s Pro
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3
- 8GB/128GB (₹24,999), 8GB/256GB (₹26,999), and 12GB/256GB (₹28,999) configurations
- 6.67″ curved FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED with4,500 nits peak local brightness and optical under-display fingerprint support
- Rear Camera: 50MP Sony IMX882 main camera with OIS + 8MP ultrawide
- Selfie: 16MP
- 5500mAh battery
- 80W charging
- IP64 rating
- FuntouchOS 14
- Luxe Marble and Flamboyant Orange colors
- Sale: August 23