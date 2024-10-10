JeetBuzz Affiliate Program in Bangladesh

Players will now be able to secure extra income by inviting people to use the Jeetbuzz Bangladesh platform. This is possible with the availability of JeetBuzz affiliate program, where players will be rewarded with several benefits from the website for inviting gamblers to play. With this program, they will be able to monetize their online presence on JeetBuzz site Bangladesh, where they can promote the vast range of casino games, extensive sportsbooks, and several other features available to gamblers. They will also be able to receive impressive commissions and weekly bonuses under the JeetBuzz program. If you are willing to join the Affiliate Program, this guide will help you to know about it in detail and the steps to join the same.

What is the Affiliate Program by Jeetbuzz?

The JeetBuzz Affiliate Program allows players to invite fellow gamblers to this website and start playing the available casino games and sports events. Through this, they will be able to receive 1.5% of their monthly net profits in the form of a commission, which can be claimed without investing any amount at the site. However, users must have at least five active users every month to be eligible for the same, and an active user bets for 3000 BDT in the time period. If players have more than 40 active users, they will also be able to receive 35% of their weekly net profits every Wednesday.

How to Join JeetBuzz Affiliate Program?

Since bettors will be able to secure extra winnings from the platform by just inviting other players, the JeetBuzz Affiliate Program has been ideal for various bettors across the country. Players will be able to join the affiliate program of this casino and sports betting site by following the steps given below:

Visit the official website for JeetBuzz Partners and look for the affiliate option on the homepage. Players will now be redirected to the affiliate page, where they can click on the sign-up option at the top of the homepage. Now, they can provide the necessary details asked by the website such as username, password, and other related information to proceed. They can check the terms and conditions for the JeetBuzz affiliate program at last to confirm their registration process which will now redirect them to the homepage.

As the registration process has been completed, players can check the details of their invites and active users on the JeetBuzz dashboard. Their affiliate link will also be available to them, which can be shared with the other gamblers to join from their link.

Benefits of Jeetbuzz Affiliate Program

Players who have joined the affiliate program of Jeetbuzz will be able to avail several benefits, to provide them with a better experience being an affiliate and secure impressive winnings.

The official website for affiliate programs has a simple and user-friendly interface, allowing players to navigate easily.

Currently, there are no limits to the number of affiliates players can bring to the website using their link.

The commissions will be awarded to the user’s affiliate account by the end of the week, and the amount will instantly be credited for them to take withdrawals.

Players will be able to register themselves for the affiliate program for free, and it takes just a few minutes to complete the registration process.

Those who have joined the affiliate program will be able to avail several other benefits while earning commissions weekly and monthly with their active users.