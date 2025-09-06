Latest Launches: Moto G06 Power, Nubia Air, Edge 60 Neo, Lava Bold N1 5G, TCL NxtPaper 60 Ultra, more

Before the week ends, several brands have announced their latest smartphones in the market: the Motorola Edge 60 Neo, Moto G06 Power, Moto G06, TCL NextPaper 5G Junior, Lava Bold N1 5G, TCL NxtPaper 60 Ultra, and Nubia Air. Here are more details about them.

Moto G06 Power

MediaTek Helio G81

4GB and 8GB RAM

64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage

6.88” HD+120Hz IPS LCD with 600nits brightness

50MP main camera

8MP selfie camera

7000mAh battery

18W charging

IP64 rating

Pantone Laurel Oak and Pantone Tapestry

Moto G06

MediaTek Helio G81

4GB and 8GB RAM

64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage

6.88” HD+120Hz IPS LCD with 600nits brightness

50MP main camera

8MP selfie camera

5200mAh battery

10W charging

IP64 rating

Pantone Arabesque, Pantone Tapestry, and Pantone Tendril

Motorola Edge 60 Neo

MediaTek Dimensity 7400

12GB RAM

512GB storage

6.36” FHD+ 120Hz OLED LTPO with 3000nits peak brightness and in-display fingerprint scanner

50MP Sony Lytia 700C main camera with OIS + 13MP ultrawide + 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom and OIS

32MP selfie camera

5000mAh battery

68W wired and 15W wireless charging

Android 15

IP68 and IP69 ratings + MIL-STD-810H

Pantone Frostbite, Pantone Poinciana, and Pantone Grisaille

TCL NextPaper 5G Junior

MediaTek Dimensity 6300

8GB RAM

256GB storage

6.7” FHD+ 120Hz IPS Nxtpaper LCD

50MP main camera

5200mAh battery

€249

TCL NxtPaper 60 Ultra

MediaTek Dimensity 7400

12GB/256GB (€449) and 12GB/512GB (€499)

7.2″ FHD+ 120Hz IPS NxtPaper 4.0 LCD

50MP main camera with OIS + 8MP ultrawide + 50MP telephoto

5200mAh battery

Android 15

IP68 rating

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner

Lava Bold N1 5G

Unisoc T765

4GB/64GB (₹7,499) and 4GB/128GB (₹7,999)

6.75″ 90Hz HD+ display

13MP main camera

5MP selfie camera

5000mAh battery

18W charging

Android 15

IP54 rating

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner

Royal Blue and Champagne Gold

Nubia Air