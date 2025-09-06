Latest Launches: Moto G06 Power, Nubia Air, Edge 60 Neo, Lava Bold N1 5G, TCL NxtPaper 60 Ultra, more

Before the week ends, several brands have announced their latest smartphones in the market: the Motorola Edge 60 Neo, Moto G06 Power, Moto G06, TCL NextPaper 5G Junior, Lava Bold N1 5G, TCL NxtPaper 60 Ultra, and Nubia Air. Here are more details about them.
Moto G06 Power
- MediaTek Helio G81
- 4GB and 8GB RAM
- 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage
- 6.88” HD+120Hz IPS LCD with 600nits brightness
- 50MP main camera
- 8MP selfie camera
- 7000mAh battery
- 18W charging
- IP64 rating
- Pantone Laurel Oak and Pantone Tapestry
Moto G06
- MediaTek Helio G81
- 4GB and 8GB RAM
- 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage
- 6.88” HD+120Hz IPS LCD with 600nits brightness
- 50MP main camera
- 8MP selfie camera
- 5200mAh battery
- 10W charging
- IP64 rating
- Pantone Arabesque, Pantone Tapestry, and Pantone Tendril
Motorola Edge 60 Neo
- MediaTek Dimensity 7400
- 12GB RAM
- 512GB storage
- 6.36” FHD+ 120Hz OLED LTPO with 3000nits peak brightness and in-display fingerprint scanner
- 50MP Sony Lytia 700C main camera with OIS + 13MP ultrawide + 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom and OIS
- 32MP selfie camera
- 5000mAh battery
- 68W wired and 15W wireless charging
- Android 15
- IP68 and IP69 ratings + MIL-STD-810H
- Pantone Frostbite, Pantone Poinciana, and Pantone Grisaille
TCL NextPaper 5G Junior
- MediaTek Dimensity 6300
- 8GB RAM
- 256GB storage
- 6.7” FHD+ 120Hz IPS Nxtpaper LCD
- 50MP main camera
- 5200mAh battery
- €249
TCL NxtPaper 60 Ultra
- MediaTek Dimensity 7400
- 12GB/256GB (€449) and 12GB/512GB (€499)
- 7.2″ FHD+ 120Hz IPS NxtPaper 4.0 LCD
- 50MP main camera with OIS + 8MP ultrawide + 50MP telephoto
- 5200mAh battery
- Android 15
- IP68 rating
- Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
Lava Bold N1 5G
- Unisoc T765
- 4GB/64GB (₹7,499) and 4GB/128GB (₹7,999)
- 6.75″ 90Hz HD+ display
- 13MP main camera
- 5MP selfie camera
- 5000mAh battery
- 18W charging
- Android 15
- IP54 rating
- Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
- Royal Blue and Champagne Gold
Nubia Air
- Unisoc T8300
- 8GB RAM
- 256GB storage
- 6.78” 1224 × 2720px 120Hz AMOLED with 4500nits peak brightness and in-display fingerprint scanner
- 50MP main camera + 2MP depth + 0.08MP auxiliary
- 20MP selfie camera
- 5000mAh
- 33W charging
- IP68 and IP69K rating
- Titanium Black, Streamer Black, and Titanium Desert
- €250