Latest Launches: Realme 15T, Oppo A6 GT 5G, Vivo Y500, Oppo A5i Pro 5G

The market has welcomed another set of new smartphones this week: the Realme 15T 5G, Oppo A6 GT 5G, Vivo Y500 5G, and Oppo A5i Pro 5G.
The devices were announced in different markets. While the Oppo A6 and Y500 series models were introduced in China, the other two debuted in India and Malaysia. Soon, more markets globally are expected to welcome them.
Here are more details about the new smartphone models:
Vivo Y500 5G
- MediaTek Dimensity 7300
- LPDDR4X RAM
- UFS3.1 storage
- 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB
- 6.77″ FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED with under-screen optical fingerprint scanner
- 50MP main camera + 2MP depth
- 8MP selfie camera
- 8200mAh battery
- 90W charging
- Android 15-based OriginOS 5
- IP68 and IP69 ratings
- Glacier Blue, Dragon Crystal Powder, and Black
Oppo A6 GT 5G
- Snapdragon 7 Gen 3
- LPDDR4X RAM
- UFS 3.1 storage
- 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB
- 6.8″ 1.5K 120Hz AMOLED with 1600nits peak brightness and under-display optical fingerprint scanner
- 50MP main camera with OIS + 2MP monochrome sensor
- 32MP selfie camera
- 7000mAh battery
- 80W charging
- Android 15-based ColorOS
- Rock Mist Blue, Luminous White, and Fluorescent Pink
Realme 15T 5G
- MediaTek Dimensity 6400
- LPDDR4X RAM
- 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB
- 6.57″ FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED with 4000nits peak brightness with in-display optical fingerprint scanner
- 50MP main camera + 2MP depth
- 50MP selfie camera
- 7000mAh battery
- 60W charging
- Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0
- IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings
- Flowing Silver, Silk Blue, and Suit Titanium
Oppo A5i Pro 5G
- MediaTek Dimensity 6300
- LPDDR4X RAM
- UFS 2.2 storage
- 8GB/256GB
- 6.67” 720×1604 120Hz LCD with 1000nits peak brightness
- 50MP main camera + 2MP monochrome sensor
- 8MP selfie camera
- 6000mAh battery
- 45W charging
- IP65 rating + MIL-STD-810H
- Breeze Blue and Midnight Purple