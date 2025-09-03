Latest Launches: Realme 15T, Oppo A6 GT 5G, Vivo Y500, Oppo A5i Pro 5G

The market has welcomed another set of new smartphones this week: the Realme 15T 5G, Oppo A6 GT 5G, Vivo Y500 5G, and Oppo A5i Pro 5G.

The devices were announced in different markets. While the Oppo A6 and Y500 series models were introduced in China, the other two debuted in India and Malaysia. Soon, more markets globally are expected to welcome them.

Here are more details about the new smartphone models:

Vivo Y500 5G

MediaTek Dimensity 7300

LPDDR4X RAM

UFS3.1 storage

8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB

6.77″ FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED with under-screen optical fingerprint scanner

50MP main camera + 2MP depth

8MP selfie camera

8200mAh battery

90W charging

Android 15-based OriginOS 5

IP68 and IP69 ratings

Glacier Blue, Dragon Crystal Powder, and Black

Oppo A6 GT 5G

Snapdragon 7 Gen 3

LPDDR4X RAM

UFS 3.1 storage

8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB

6.8″ 1.5K 120Hz AMOLED with 1600nits peak brightness and under-display optical fingerprint scanner

50MP main camera with OIS + 2MP monochrome sensor

32MP selfie camera

7000mAh battery

80W charging

Android 15-based ColorOS

Rock Mist Blue, Luminous White, and Fluorescent Pink

Realme 15T 5G

MediaTek Dimensity 6400

LPDDR4X RAM

8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB

6.57″ FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED with 4000nits peak brightness with in-display optical fingerprint scanner

50MP main camera + 2MP depth

50MP selfie camera

7000mAh battery

60W charging

Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0

IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings

Flowing Silver, Silk Blue, and Suit Titanium

Oppo A5i Pro 5G

MediaTek Dimensity 6300

LPDDR4X RAM

UFS 2.2 storage

8GB/256GB

6.67” 720×1604 120Hz LCD with 1000nits peak brightness

50MP main camera + 2MP monochrome sensor

8MP selfie camera

6000mAh battery

45W charging

IP65 rating + MIL-STD-810H

Breeze Blue and Midnight Purple

Sources 1, 2, 3, 4