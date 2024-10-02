Non-foldable Lava Agni 3 offers secondary display, customizable button for less than ₹30K

Affordable phone models are becoming increasingly interesting, and Lava Agni 3 is the latest device to prove this. According to the brand, despite its expected price tag, the phone will feature a secondary back display and a customizable button.

The Lava Agni 3 will be announced on October 4 in India, but the brand has already revealed some of its key details. According to the company, it will be under ₹30,000 or around $357. Despite its affordable price tag, the Lava Agni 3 will feature a back display that is not common among models in its price range. The functions of the display are currently unknown, but it is certain that it will be useful for selfies. There is also a possibility that the display will be used for other purposes, including notifications, clock widgets, MP3 controls, and more. To recall, the Xiaomi 11 Ultra also has this same feature.

Aside from that, the Lava Agni 3 is also coming with a special button that can be customized for a specific function. This will be useful for shortcuts and other functions that users want to access instantly.

Other details expected from the Lava Agni 3 include its MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chip, a 1.5K curved AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a triple camera setup in the back with a 50MP main unit and a telephoto.

Stay tuned for more details!

Via