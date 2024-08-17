Marketing material leaks Oppo F27 5G minor details, ₹23K starting price in India

Ahead of Oppo F27 5 G’s launch in India next week, some of its marketing materials have leaked online, revealing some of its details and introductory offers and prices.

After the release of the F27 Pro+, Oppo teased the arrival of the vanilla F27 5G device, showing it in a semi-silhouette form with its circular camera island in the back. Now, folks at 91mobiles Hindi have shared the handheld’s poster to reveal its actual appearance. According to the material, the Oppo F27 5G will indeed have a circular module, which will house the camera lenses and the flash unit. It also shows that the phone has a flat back panel, which is complemented by flat side frames, a growing design combination trend among today’s smartphones.

Aside from its appearance, the material shows that the Oppo F27 5G will have a Halo Light and AI features (AI Studio, Oppo AI Eraser 2.0, and AI Smart Image Matting 2.0). In terms of its configurations, it comes with 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB options, which are priced at ₹22,999 and ₹24,999, respectively. It is important to note, nonetheless, that the configurations will come with some introductory offers, including a 10% cashback.

Ultimately, the leak shows that the Oppo F27 5G will have a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip, LPDDR4x RAM, UFS 2.2 storage, a 6.67″ FHD+ 120Hz OLED, a 50MP + 2MP rear camera setup, a 32MP selfie camera, a 5000mAh battery, 45W SuperVOOC charging, and two color options (Amber Orange and Emerald Green).

