Leaked list names Motorola models getting Android 15

Ahead of Motorola’s official announcement, a leaked list of the models getting the Android 15 update has surfaced online.
Motorola is one of the brands that is expected to introduce the Android 15 update to its devices. The company remains mum about the specific date of the matter, but folks from YTechB released the alleged list of Motorola models receiving the update:
While this is good news for Motorola fans, it is important to note that the list could be incomplete as it lacks the Moto G Play 2024, Moto G 2023, Motorola Edge 2023, and Moto G 2022 series phones.
With this, expect that the said series and models could be included in Motorola’s official Android 15 list announcement. Based on the brand’s recent releases and improved update policies, the list of its devices that could receive the Android 15 include:
- Motorola Edge 2024
- Motorola Edge Plus 2023
- Motorola Edge 40 Pro
- Motorola Edge 50
- Motorola Edge 50 Fusion
- Motorola Edge 50 Neo
- Motorola Edge 50 Pro
- Motorola Edge 50 Ultra
- Moto G Power 5G 2024
- Moto G 5G 2024
- Moto G Stylus 5G 2024
- Moto G34 5G
- Moto G35
- Moto G45
- Moto G55
- Moto G75
- Moto G85
- Motorola Razr 40
- Motorola Razr 40 Ultra
- Motorola Razr 50
- Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
- ThinkPhone
- ThinkPhone 25