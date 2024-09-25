Leaker corroborates earlier Redmi K80 telephoto, 6500mAh battery rumors

A tipster online has affirmed earlier leaks about the Redmi K80’s telephoto lens and huge 6500mAh battery.

The Redmi K80 series is expected to debut in the last quarter of the year. As that timeline approaches, more leaks about the vanilla K80 and K80 Pro continue to surface.

Earlier, the reputable leaker account Digital Chat Station shared that the Redmi K80 series will feature a huge 6500mAh battery. This is bigger than the earlier claimed 5500mAh rating, making the phones more powerful than their predecessors. Moreover, it was also shared in the past reports that the Pro model in the series will include a telephoto unit.

Now, tipster Smart Pikachu on Weibo echoed the claims. Even more, the account suggested that the vanilla model also gets a telephoto unit, unlike the K70, which lacks it. As per earlier reports, the K80 Pro’s telephoto will also be improved. Rumors say that compared to the K70 Pro’s 2x zoom, the K80 Pro will get a 3x telephoto unit.

Aside from those things, Smart Pikachu suggested that the lineup will also be armed with some glass material in its body and waterproof capabilities. This is also another piece of good news, as the current K series phones do not offer the said protection.