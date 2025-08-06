Leaker: OnePlus 15 to drop conventional circular module design

A fresh leak from China says that OnePlus will no longer employ the circular camera island design for its upcoming OnePlus 15.

The brand’s recent flagship lineups are known for having rounded modules. From the rectangular look of the island in the OnePlus 10, the brand later shifted to a circular design for the OnePlus 11, and the next two series later adopted it.

However, according to a new claim from reputable leaker Digital Chat Station, OnePlus is making a new change. As per the account, instead of a circular module, the OnePlus 15 will get a “small square” island placed in the upper left corner of its back panel. If this is true, this could be comparable to the current design of the OnePlus 13T and OnePlus 13S, which are both compact models.

In addition to the camera island design, DCS also revealed that the OnePlus 15 boasts a trio of rear cameras with a periscope lens and a 7000mAh+ battery with 100W charging support. Meanwhile, its front features a flat display with LIPO tech, meaning it will have thin bezels. Sadly, instead of 2K, its display’s resolution is reportedly dropping to 1.5K.

According to earlier reports, the OnePlus model will launch in October alongside the OnePlus Ace 6. It was also revealed earlier that the handheld could arrive with a Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chip, a 6.78″ LTPO screen, a 50MP periscope unit, and IP68/69 ratings.

