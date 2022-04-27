LSPosed XDowngrader Module | Downgrade any app

As we made a guide before about how to install different signatured apps on top of each other, in this article, thanks to LSPosed XDowngrader Module, we will be telling you how to install older apps over newer ones without deleting them. Follow this guide properly to learn how to install and use it with ease.

Install LSPosed First

As also said in the title of the article, this module works with LSPosed. We already made a guide on how to install LSPosed properly, so do that first if you don’t have LSPosed installed. Once you have it installed, continue following the article.

How to install LSPosed XDowngrader Module

First of all, download the module, then continue following the article.

Open file manager on your phone.

Find the XDowngrader APK file, then tap on it.

Tap “Install” to confirm installation.

Once it’s installed, open LSPosed app.