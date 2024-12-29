Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design parts repair price list now out

After the launch of its Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design model, Honor has finally released its parts repair pricing.
The Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design debuted days ago in China, where it costs up to CN¥8999 for its max 24GB/1TB configuration. Now, the brand has confirmed how much the phone will cost in case users need it to be repaired.
According to Honor, here is the repair parts pricing list of the Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design:
- Motherboard (16GB/512GB): CN¥4099
- Motherboard (24GB/1TB): CN¥4719
- Screen assembly: CN¥2379
- Screen assembly (discounted rate): CN¥1779
- Rear main camera: CN¥979
- Rear periscope camera: CN¥1109
- Rear wide-angle camera: CN¥199
- Rear depth camera: CN¥199
- Front wide-angle camera: CN¥299
- Front depth camera: CN¥319
- Battery: CN¥319
- Back cover: CN¥879
Meanwhile, here are the configuration pricing and specifications of the Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design in China:
- Snapdragon 8 Elite
- Honor C2
- Beidou two-way satellite connectivity
- 16GB/512GB and 24GB/1TB
- 6.8” FHD+ LTPO OLED with 5000nits peak brightness and ultrasonic fingerprint scanner
- Rear Camera: 50MP main camera + 200MP telephoto + 50MP ultrawide
- Selfie Camera: 50MP main + 3D sensor
- 5850mAh battery
- 100W wired and 80W wireless charging
- MagicOS 9.0
- IP68 and IP69 ratings
- Provence Purple and Agate Ash colors