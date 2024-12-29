Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design parts repair price list now out

After the launch of its Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design model, Honor has finally released its parts repair pricing.

The Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design debuted days ago in China, where it costs up to CN¥8999 for its max 24GB/1TB configuration. Now, the brand has confirmed how much the phone will cost in case users need it to be repaired.

According to Honor, here is the repair parts pricing list of the Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design:

Motherboard (16GB/512GB): CN¥4099

Motherboard (24GB/1TB): CN¥4719

Screen assembly: CN¥2379

Screen assembly (discounted rate): CN¥1779

Rear main camera: CN¥979

Rear periscope camera: CN¥1109

Rear wide-angle camera: CN¥199

Rear depth camera: CN¥199

Front wide-angle camera: CN¥299

Front depth camera: CN¥319

Battery: CN¥319

Back cover: CN¥879

Meanwhile, here are the configuration pricing and specifications of the Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design in China:

Snapdragon 8 Elite

Honor C2

Beidou two-way satellite connectivity

16GB/512GB and 24GB/1TB

6.8” FHD+ LTPO OLED with 5000nits peak brightness and ultrasonic fingerprint scanner

Rear Camera: 50MP main camera + 200MP telephoto + 50MP ultrawide

Selfie Camera: 50MP main + 3D sensor

5850mAh battery

100W wired and 80W wireless charging

MagicOS 9.0

IP68 and IP69 ratings

Provence Purple and Agate Ash colors

Via