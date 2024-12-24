Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design launches with CN¥8K starting price

The Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design has finally arrived in China, offering impressive details, including the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite chip.

The new phone joins the Honor Magic 7 series. Like its predecessor, it boasts Porsche designs and elements, albeit with a better set of specs. This starts with its more powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, complemented by up to 24GB RAM and a 5850mAh battery with 100W wired and 80W wireless charging. Its 6.8″ FHD+ LTPO OLED houses a dual selfie camera system comprised of a 50MP main lens and a 3D sensor unit. In the back, there’s a 50MP main camera, joined by a 200MP telephoto and a 50MP ultrawide.

The Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design is available in Provence Purple and Agate Ash colors. Configurations include 16GB/512GB and 24GB/1TB, which are priced at CN¥7999 and CN¥8999, respectively.

As expected, the model is just an improved version of the Honor Magic 7 Pro. With this, the two share huge similarities in many sections. Here are more details about the Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design: