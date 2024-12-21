Leak: Honor Magic 7 Pro, Magic 7 Lite priced at €1225, €376 respectively in Europe

The price tags of the Honor Magic 7 Pro and Honor Magic 7 Lite in Europe have leaked.

The Honor Magic 7 series is now in China and is reportedly launching globally next month. Amid the wait, however, the Pro and Lite models of the lineup were spotted through an online listing in Europe, leading to the discovery of their prices.

According to the leak, the Honor Magic 7 Pro will specifically be offered €1,225.90 for a 12GB/512GB configuration. Colors include black and gray.

Meanwhile, the Honor Magic 7 Lite was spotted in an 8GB/512GB configuration for €376.89. Its color options include black and purple, although an earlier leak said that a pink option would also be available. As per leaks, the Magic 7 Lite will offer the following details:

189g

162.8 x 75.5 7.98mm

Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1

8GB RAM

512GB storage

6.78” curved FHD+ (2700x1224px) 120Hz AMOLED with under-display fingerprint sensor

Rear Camera: 108MP main (f/1.75, OIS) + 5MP wide (f/2.2)

Selfie Camera: 16MP (f/2.45)

6600mAh battery

66W charging

Android 14-based MagicOS 8.0

Grey and Pink color options

The Honor Magic 7 Pro, meanwhile, is expected to offer a set of specifications similar to those of its Chinese counterpart. To recall, the phone debuted in China with the following details:

Snapdragon 8 Elite

12GB/256GB, 16GB/512GB, and 16GB/1TB

6.8” FHD+ 120Hz LTPO OLED with 1600nits global peak brightness

Rear Camera: 50MP main (1/1.3″, f1.4-f2.0 ultra-large intelligent variable aperture, and OIS) + 50MP ultrawide (ƒ/2.0 and 2.5cm HD macro) + 200MP periscope telephoto (1/1.4″, 3x optical zoom, ƒ/2.6, OIS, and up to 100x digital zoom)

Selfie Camera: 50MP (ƒ/2.0 and 3D Depth Camera)

5850mAh battery

100W wired and 80W wireless charging

MagicOS 9.0

IP68 and IP69 rating

Moon Shadow Grey, Snowy White, Sky Blue, and Velvet Black

Via