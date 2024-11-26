Honor Magic 7 Pro’s Europe debut reportedly set for January 2025… but here’s the caveat

The Honor Magic 7 Pro is allegedly coming to the European market in January. However, a tipster shared that it will be pricier than its predecessor.

The Honor Magic 7 series debuted in China in October. Now, tipster @RODENT950 on X claims that the Honor Magic 7 Pro will be unveiled in Europe in January 2025. Sadly, the account says that compared to the Honor Magic 6 Pro, the Magic 7 Pro will be €100 more expensive due to its €1,399 price tag.

While this is bad news, it is somewhat expected. As shared in the past, phones with the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chip are set to get price increases.

On a positive note, fans can expect the global version of the Honor Magic 7 Pro to be highly similar to its Chinese counterpart. To recall, the phone debuted in China with the following details:

Snapdragon 8 Elite

12GB/256GB, 16GB/512GB, and 16GB/1TB

6.8” FHD+ 120Hz LTPO OLED with 1600nits global peak brightness

Rear Camera: 50MP main (1/1.3″, f1.4-f2.0 ultra-large intelligent variable aperture, and OIS) + 50MP ultrawide (ƒ/2.0 and 2.5cm HD macro) + 200MP periscope telephoto (1/1.4″, 3x optical zoom, ƒ/2.6, OIS, and up to 100x digital zoom)

Selfie Camera: 50MP (ƒ/2.0 and 3D Depth Camera)

5850mAh battery

100W wired and 80W wireless charging

MagicOS 9.0

IP68 and IP69 rating

Moon Shadow Grey, Snowy White, Sky Blue, and Velvet Black

