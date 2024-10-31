Honor Magic 7, Magic 7 Pro now official in China

The Honor Magic 7 series is finally out to thrill fans in China with some new exciting upgrades.

Honor unveiled the Honor Magic 7 and Honor Magic 7 Pro this week after weeks of rumors and leaks. One of the main highlights of the lineup is the introduction of the new Snapdragon 8 Elite in both phones, making them one of the first models to employ the Qualcomm flagship SoC. Both also come with 120Hz LTPO OLED screens, but the Pro version comes with a quad-curved type display. As usual, fans can also expect that the models will boot with the new MagicOS 9.0 system, which is based on Android 15. It includes a handful of new AI features, like the YOYO Smart Assistant. Even more, both models also come with satellite communication features: the Beidou satellite for the vanilla model and the Tiantong satellite for the Pro model.

While the Magic 7 and Magic 7 Pro’s cameras look similar externally, the phones’ systems offer two different sets of lenses. Needless to say, the Pro model comes with a better set, offering users the 50MP OmniVision OVH9000 main camera (f/1.4-f/2.0) and a 200MP Samsung S5KHP3 periscope telephoto with 100x digital zoom and OIS.

The vanilla model is available in Sunrise Gold, Moon Shadow Grey, Snowy White, Sky Blue, and Velvet Black. Meanwhile, the Pro variant comes in Moon Shadow Grey, Snowy White, Sky Blue, and Velvet Black. Consumers in China can choose the Honor Magic 7 in 12GB/256GB (CN¥4499), 12GB/512GB (CN¥4799), 16GB/512GB (CN¥4999), and 16GB/1TB (CN¥5499) configurations. The Honor Magic 7 Pro, on the other hand, offers 12GB/256GB (CN¥5699), 16GB/512GB (CN¥6199), and 16GB/1TB options (CN¥6699).

Here are more details about the Honor Magic 7 and Honor Magic 7 Pro:

Honor Magic 7

Snapdragon 8 Elite

12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, 16GB/512GB, and 16GB/1TB

6.78” FHD+ 120Hz LTPO OLED with 1600nits global peak brightness

Rear Camera: 50MP main (1/1.3”, ƒ/1.9) + 50MP ultrawide (ƒ/2.0, 2.5cm HD macro) + 50MP telephoto (3x optical zoom, ƒ/2.4, OIS, and 50x digital zoom)

Selfie Camera: 50MP (ƒ/2.0 and 2D face recognition)

5650mAh battery

100W wired and 80W wireless charging

MagicOS 9.0

IP68 and IP69 rating

Sunrise Gold , Moon Shadow Grey, Snowy White, Sky Blue, and Velvet Black

Honor Magic 7 Pro