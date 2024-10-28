Meet Honor Magic 7’s ‘Chaoha Gold’ variant

Honor confirmed another color option for its upcoming Honor Magic 7 model: the Chaoha Gold.

The Honor Magic 7 series will debut on October 30, and Honor has just released another set of marketing materials to sustain the excitement of anticipating fans. After earlier revealing the Magic 7’s Moon Shadow Gray color, the company has now unveiled its Chaoha Gold.

While the variant shows a pinkish-peach back panel, the side frames and camera island ring are adorned with gold accents. To promote the color, the company enlisted Chinese actress Zhu Zhu as its Art Aesthetic Ambassador.

As revealed in the past, the Magic 7 will have a huge circular camera island encased in a squircle metal element. The island has four cutouts for the lenses, while the pill-shaped flash unit is placed in the upper center.

According to earlier reports, the vanilla Magic 7 and Magic 7 Pro will be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and support 100W charging. The models will also offer a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. Needless to say, the Pro version is expected to get a better set of specifications, which are rumored to include:

Snapdragon 8 Elite

C1+ RF chip and E1 efficiency chip

LPDDR5X RAM

UFS 4.0 storage

6.82″ quad-curved 2K dual-layer 8T LTPO OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate

Rear Camera: 50MP main (OmniVision OV50H) + 50MP ultrawide + 50MP periscope telephoto (IMX882) / 200MP (Samsung HP3)

Selfie: 50MP

5,800mAh battery

100W wired + 66W wireless charging

IP68/69 rating

MagicOS 9.0

Support for ultrasonic fingerprint, 2D face recognition, satellite communication, and x-axis linear motor

Gold (Morning Glow Gold), White, Black, Blue, and Gray (Moon Shadow Gray) colors

