Honor starts accepting Magic 7 series pre-orders, reveals device design, ‘Moon Shadow Gray’ color

Honor has shared the first marketing clip confirming the back design of the upcoming Honor Magic 7 series, which includes a gray color option. In line with this, the company has also started accepting pre-orders for the Magic 7 series.

The Honor Magic 7 series is expected on October 30. After trying to be secretive about the lineup (including teasing the Pro model in a protective case), the brand has finally unveiled the Magic 7 in its first marketing video.

The clip shows the Magic 7 with flat metal side frames and a back panel with slightly curved sides. The phone still has the same squircle camera island design encasing the main circular module. The camera lens arrangement, however, has changed to a 2×2 setup, with the flash unit now placed in the upper center.

The video clip also showed the Honor Magic 7 device in the Moon Shadow Gray color with a marble-like design texture. Honor CEO Zhao Ming shared that there will also be in Morning Glow Gold.

According to a recent leak, the vanilla Magic 7 series model will be available in Gold, White, Black, Blue, and Gray. The Pro variant, on the other hand, will come in White, Black, Blue, and Gray. Sadly, the Honor Magic 7 will only be available in 512GB and 1TB options. The Magic 7 Pro is reportedly available in the same two options alongside an additional 256GB option. According to an earlier leak, the phones sport LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.

The Honor Magic 7 series is now open for pre-orders on Honor’s official website. Interested buyers can place CN¥100. The official details of the phones will be unveiled at the end of the month, but earlier leaks say that the Pro model will offer the following: