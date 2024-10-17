CEO teases Honor Magic 7 Pro in protective case

Honor CEO Zhao Ming showcased the Honor Magic 7 Pro during an interview. Sadly, most of the phone’s details were concealed, as the unit presented was encased in a thick protective case, covering even its camera island design.

The Honor Magic 7 series is expected to arrive on October 30. Several leaks about the vanilla Magic 7 and Magic 7 Pro have already surfaced online, and it seems CEO Zhao Ming has made the decision to make the next move.

During a live broadcast, the executive showed the Honor Magic 7 Pro model. It is covered by a protective case, so only its front can be seen. The display seems to be curved and sports a pill-shaped island for the selfie camera, which appears to be thinner than that of the Magic 6 Pro. The back of the phone was also significantly covered by the case, including its camera island, so only the actual lens and flash cutouts are visible.

Despite the lack of significant details in today’s teaser, earlier reports revealed that the Magic 7 Pro could arrive with the following:

Snapdragon 8 Gen 4

C1+ RF chip and E1 efficiency chip

LPDDR5X RAM

UFS 4.0 storage

6.82″ quad-curved 2K dual-layer 8T LTPO OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate

Rear Camera: 50MP main (OmniVision OV50H) + 50MP ultrawide + 50MP periscope telephoto (IMX882) / 200MP (Samsung HP3)

Selfie: 50MP

5,800mAh battery

100W wired + 66W wireless charging

IP68/69 rating

Support for ultrasonic fingerprint, 2D face recognition, satellite communication, and x-axis linear motor

