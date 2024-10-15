Honor to launch Magic7 series, MagicOS 9.0 this month… Here are the exact dates

Honor has finally plotted the official unveiling dates of the Magic7 series and MagicOS 9.0 this month.

The brand will announce the said creations this month, starting with the MagicOS 9.0 on October 23. The Android 15-based update is expected to introduce a handful of new features and improvements to the system, including the AI Agent. It will be an on-device assistant, ensuring users that their data will remain private as the AI tries to learn their habits and device activities. As per Honor, the AI Agent will also always be active, allowing users to give their commands instantly. The company also claims that it is capable of performing “complex” tasks, including the ability “to find and cancel unwanted app subscriptions across different apps with just a few simple voice commands.”

A week after that, Honor will then announce the Magic7 series on October 30. The devices in the series made the headlines weeks ago, especially the Pro model, which was spotted in the wild. According to the image shared, the Honor Magic 7 Pro will have the same quad-curved display as its predecessor. The said device is expected to have a pill-shaped camera island, albeit it appears to be thinner than the one in the Magic 6 Pro. The side frames, on the other hand, also seem to be straight, while its corners are rounded.

Other details leaked about the device include: