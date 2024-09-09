Honor Magic 7 series to get on-device always-on ‘AI Agent’ assistant in Q4

Aside from cool features and hardware, Honor has confirmed that the Honor Magic 7 series will arrive in China with its new AI Agent assistant in the last quarter of the year.

The AI Agent is one of the AI solutions the company has recently unveiled. Unlike other AI assistants, however, the AI Agent will be on-device, ensuring users that their data will remain private as the AI tries to learn their habits and device activities. As per Honor, the AI Agent will also always be active, allowing users to give their commands instantly.

Moreover, according to Honor, the AI Agent is capable of performing “complex” tasks, including the ability “to find and cancel unwanted app subscriptions across different apps with just a few simple voice commands.”

The company describes the AI Agent as the “cornerstone of mobile AI,” suggesting that the feature could also soon be offered in its other upcoming devices, especially flagship models.

Honor shared the news about the AI Agent as part of its unveiling event at IFA. In addition to the AI assistant, the company also showcased its AI Deepfake Detection Technology, which can identify manipulated content.

The brand also introduced the Magic Book Art 14 Snapdragon, which uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite. In addition to AI features, the company said that the device could offer more seamless performance due to its platform. The laptop is now available for pre-orders and should soon hit the stores in Germany, France, and Italy.