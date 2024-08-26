Honor Magic 7 Pro specs leak: Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, 6.82″ curved 2K OLED, 5800mAh battery, more

While Honor remains silent about the details of its upcoming Honor Magic 7 series, several leaks about the models are already circulating online. The latest includes the alleged set of specifications of the Honor Magic 7 Pro model, such as its chip, curved dual-layer OLED, battery, and more.

The Honor Magic 7 series is reportedly arriving this November, and it includes the vanilla Magic 7, Magic 7 Pro, Magic 7 Ultimate, and Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design models. The lineup’s models are expected to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip, which should be already available at that time.

Recently, a render of the Honor Magic 7 Pro appeared online, showing the alleged new back design of the phone. According to the image shared, the phone’s camera island will remain in the upper center of the back panel. However, unlike its predecessor with a circular element inside the island, the Honor Magic 7 Pro will have a purely semi-square module.

Now, another leak about the model is making the buzz, and it includes all the key details of the phone. According to a leaker account on the Chinese platform Weibo, the Honor Magic 7 Pro will offer the following details:

Snapdragon 8 Gen 4

C1+ RF chip and E1 efficiency chip

LPDDR5X RAM

UFS 4.0 storage

6.82″ quad-curved 2K dual-layer 8T LTPO OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate

Rear Camera: 50MP main (OmniVision OV50H) + 50MP ultrawide + 50MP periscope telephoto (IMX882) / 200MP (Samsung HP3)

Selfie: 50MP

5,800mAh battery

100W wired + 66W wireless charging

IP68/69 rating

Support for ultrasonic fingerprint, 2D face recognition, satellite communication, and x-axis linear motor

Needless to say, while the bits of information might sound tempting to fans, we advise our readers to take them with a pinch of salt at the moment. In the coming months, nonetheless, more leaks and discoveries should validate them. Stay tuned!

