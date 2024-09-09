Honor Magic 7 Pro image leaks online

A photo of an alleged Honor Magic 7 Pro unit has surfaced online, showing the phone with similar frontal designs as its predecessor.

The Magic 7 series is expected to be unveiled in the last quarter of the year. One of the models in the lineup is the Honor Magic 7 Pro, which has been making the headlines recently due to leaks.

Now, a new leak involving the said model is available, showing the phone in the wild. According to the image shared, the Honor Magic 7 Pro will have the same quad-curved display as its predecessor. Aside from that, the photo shows that the upcoming device will also have a pill-shaped camera island, albeit it appears to be thinner than the one in the Magic 6 Pro. The side frames, on the other hand, also seem to be straight, while its corners are rounded.

The leak adds to the bunch of details we already know about the Honor Magic 7 Pro. To recall, an earlier leak render suggested that the camera island of the phone would be different. Unlike the Honor Magic 6 Pro, which has a triangular lens setup, the upcoming phone will have four circular holes that complement the shape of the new camera island. Other details we know about the Magic 7 Pro include:

Snapdragon 8 Gen 4

C1+ RF chip and E1 efficiency chip

LPDDR5X RAM

UFS 4.0 storage

6.82″ quad-curved 2K dual-layer 8T LTPO OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate

Rear Camera: 50MP main (OmniVision OV50H) + 50MP ultrawide + 50MP periscope telephoto (IMX882) / 200MP (Samsung HP3)

Selfie: 50MP

5,800mAh battery

100W wired + 66W wireless charging

IP68/69 rating

Support for ultrasonic fingerprint, 2D face recognition, satellite communication, and x-axis linear motor

