Honor Magic 7 series colors, storage options leak

The color and storage options of the Honor Magic 7 series have leaked online ahead of Honor’s official announcement.

The Honor Magic 7 series is expected to arrive on October 30, a week after the announcement of the MagicOS 9.0. Recently, Honor CEO Zhao Ming teased the Magic 7 Pro while it was wearing a protective case, which hid most of its design features. This is not surprising as the brand itself is also trying to be secretive about the lineup.

Despite Honor’s move to make things private before the Honor Magic 7 launch, the reputable leaker Digital Chat Station has managed to reveal the color and storage options of the two models in the series.

According to the tipster, the vanilla Magic 7 series model will be available in Gold, White, Black, Blue, and Gray. The Pro variant, on the other hand, will come in White, Black, Blue, and Gray.

Sadly, the Honor Magic 7 will only be available in 512GB and 1TB options. The Magic 7 Pro is reportedly available in the same two options alongside an additional 256GB option. According to an earlier leak, the phones sport LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.

The news follows earlier leaks about the Pro model of the lineup, which revealed the following details:

Snapdragon 8 Gen 4

C1+ RF chip and E1 efficiency chip

LPDDR5X RAM

UFS 4.0 storage

6.82″ quad-curved 2K dual-layer 8T LTPO OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate

Rear Camera: 50MP main (OmniVision OV50H) + 50MP ultrawide + 50MP periscope telephoto (IMX882) / 200MP (Samsung HP3)

Selfie: 50MP

5,800mAh battery

100W wired + 66W wireless charging

IP68/69 rating

Support for ultrasonic fingerprint, 2D face recognition, satellite communication, and x-axis linear motor

