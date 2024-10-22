New image shows minor differences between Honor Magic 7, Magic 7 Pro designs

If you are wondering what the difference between the back designs of the Honor Magic 7 and Honor Magic 7 Pro is, it is just a minor external detail in their camera islands. Yet, the two models are expected to offer two different sets of specifications.

Honor will finally announce the Honor Magic 7 series this Wednesday. Both phones are now available for pre-orders, but the images of the models are pretty limited. Thankfully, the well-known leaker Digital Chat Station is here again to present us with the respective designs of the Magic 7 and Magic 7 Pro.

According to the image shared by the tipster, the two models will look similar from the back. Both have a huge circular camera island encased in a squircle module in the upper center of the back panel, and they also have the same punch-hole and flash unit arrangement. However, the standard Magic 7 will have a smaller camera island compared to its Pro sibling, which has a more pronounced squircle module.

DCS noted that both models will be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and support 100W charging. The models will also offer a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint but underscored that the Pro model will have a 3D face recognition technology. In other areas, the Magic 7 Pro is also expected to offer a better set of specifications. According to past reports, it will have the following details:

Snapdragon 8 Elite

C1+ RF chip and E1 efficiency chip

LPDDR5X RAM

UFS 4.0 storage

6.82″ quad-curved 2K dual-layer 8T LTPO OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate

Rear Camera: 50MP main (OmniVision OV50H) + 50MP ultrawide + 50MP periscope telephoto (IMX882) / 200MP (Samsung HP3)

Selfie: 50MP

5,800mAh battery

100W wired + 66W wireless charging

IP68/69 rating

MagicOS 9.0

Support for ultrasonic fingerprint, 2D face recognition, satellite communication, and x-axis linear motor

Gold (Morning Glow Gold), White, Black, Blue, and Gray (Moon Shadow Gray) colors

Via