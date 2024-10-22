Honor confirms Snapdragon 8 Elite in Magic 7 series

Honor has finally confirmed that its upcoming Honor Magic 7 series will indeed be powered by the recently unveiled Snapdragon 8 Elite.

The Honor Magic 7 and Honor Magic 7 Pro will be announced this Wednesday. Ahead of the day, the brand announced one significant detail about them: their Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC.

The new chip is expected to bring powerful performance (especially in terms of gaming) to the devices and new capabilities, including AI. As Honor underscored, the chip will deliver the “industry’s first on-device AI Agent for an open ecosystem.”

To recall, as revealed by Honor in the past, its AI Agent is an on-device AI Assistant, ensuring users that their data will remain private as the AI tries to learn their habits and device activities. As per Honor, the AI Agent will also always be active, allowing users to give their commands instantly. Moreover, according to Honor, the AI Agent is capable of performing “complex” tasks, including the ability “to find and cancel unwanted app subscriptions across different apps with just a few simple voice commands.”

The Magic 7 is now available for pre-orders. As per earlier reports, the vanilla Magic 7 series model will be available in Gold, White, Black, Blue, and Gray. The Pro variant, on the other hand, will come in White, Black, Blue, and Gray. Sadly, the Honor Magic 7 will only be available in 512GB and 1TB options. The Magic 7 Pro is reportedly available in the same two options alongside an additional 256GB option.