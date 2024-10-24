Here is Honor’s MagicOS 9.0 beta rollout timeline for your phone

The Honor MagicOS 9.0 is now official in China as a beta. It currently supports a limited number of smartphone models, which will receive beta support for the update in the coming months.

Honor has announced the Android 15-based update to its local market. The MagicOS 9.0 is filled with new features and capabilities, which mostly focus on the use of AI. One includes the YOYO Agent, which has been improved to “understand complex instructions” and learn the user’s habits. The AI also allows users to compare product prices and fill in forms via word commands. As reportedly in the past, users can also take advantage of the update’s AI-generated fraud image and material detection.

As noted, the Android 15-based MagicOS 9.0 is still in the beta phase. Yet, interested users in China can explore it using supported devices. According to Honor, the MagicOS 9.0 beta will roll out to the following models in the coming months, starting in November:

November 2024: Magic V3 , Magic Vs 3, Magic V2 series, Magic 6 series, and Magic 5 series

December 2024: Magic Vs 2, Magic V Flip, Magic 4 series, Honor 200 series, and MagicPad 2 tablet

January 2025: Magic Vs series, Magic V, Honor 100 series, Honor 90 GT, and GT Pro tablet

February 2025: Honor 90 series and Honor 80 series

March 2025: Honor X60 series and X50

Via