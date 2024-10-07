Confirmed: Honor Magic V3, V2 coming to India by the end of year

HTech CEO Madhav Sheth confirmed in a recent interview that the Honor Magic V3 and Honor Magic V2 will be launched in India by the end of the year.

Sheth shared the news in an interview with the Times Network, saying that both smartphones will be announced in India. The exact date of the debut of the Magic V2 and V3 was not shared by the executive, but he promised that it would be coming by the end of the year.

The Magic V3 made its debut in China in July and was later announced globally last month. Its starting price is €1999/£1699, and fans in India can expect the same price around this range. Meanwhile, the Magic V2 could be offered for less than ₹100,000.

The Magic V3 is available in Venetian Red, Black, and Green. Just like the global version of the V3, the Indian variant could also adopt the same set of details:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

12GB and 16GB RAM options

512GB UFS 4.0 storage

6.43” 120Hz FHD+ external OLED + 7.92” 120Hz FHD+ internal foldable OLED

Rear Camera: 50MP (1/1.56”) with OIS + 50MP (f/3.0) telephoto with OIS and 3.5x optical zoom + 40MP (f/2.2) ultrawide

Selfie Cameras: Two 20MP units

5,150mAh battery

66W wired + 50W wireless charging support

Android 14-based MagicOS 8.0

IPX8 rating

Venetian Red, Black, and Green colors

