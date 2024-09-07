Honor Magic V3 debuts globally with €1,999 price tag

Honor has finally unveiled the Honor Magic V3 in the global market.

After a long wait, the brand announced the thin foldable at IFA this week alongside the MagicPad 2 tablet and the MagicBook Art 14 laptop. The phone comes with a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, which is paired with up to 16GB RAM and a 5150mAh battery with 66W wired and 50W wireless charging support. These components power the phone’s 7.92″ main screen and 6.43″ external displays.

The phone is available in Venetian Red, Black, and Green and has a starting price of €1,999/£1,699. While pre-orders are now available, fans will still have to wait until October 1 for its release.

Here are more details about the Honor Magic V3: