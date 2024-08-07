Honor Magic V3 to debut globally in green, black, red color options

Honor will reportedly launch the Magic V3 globally in green, black, and red.

The Honor Magic V3 arrived in July in China, offering fans a new foldable with a slimmer profile than its predecessor. It measures only 9.2mm when folded and only 4.35mm when unfolded, resulting in a lighter weight of 226g.

The Magic V3 is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, which is paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB UFS 4.0 storage. It also features an internal 7.92″ LTPO 120Hz FHD+ OLED screen, which is said to last up to 500,000 folds and comes with up to 1,800 nits of peak brightness. Its external LTPO screen, on the other hand, boasts a 6.43″ space, FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, stylus support, and 2,500 nits peak brightness.

Now, the foldable is expected to make a global debut, and the company has already confirmed in the UK that it will be “coming soon.” The company does not reveal what colors the Honor Magic V3 would be available in, but a leaker shared online that the phone will be offered in green (Tundra Green), black (Velvet Black), and red. To recall, the device made a debut with a Snow color option, but this variant is seemingly not included in the global version of the phone.

In terms of Honor Magic V3’s specifications for the global market, it could borrow several details from its Chinese counterpart:

9.2mm (folded) / 4.35mm (unfolded) thickness

226g weight

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

LPDDR5X RAM

UFS 4.0 storage

12GB/256GB and 16GB/1TB configurations

Internal 7.92″ LTPO 120Hz FHD+ OLED screen with up to 500,000 folds and up to 1,800 nits of peak brightness

External 6.43″ LTPO screen with FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, stylus support, and 2,500 nits peak brightness

Rear Camera: 50MP main unit with OIS, 50MP periscope with 3.5x optical zoom, and 40MP ultrawide

200MP selfie camera

5150mAh battery

66W wired and 50W wireless charging

IPX8 rating

MagicOS 8.0.1

