Honor promises Magic V3 UK debut is ‘coming soon’

Honor fans in the UK will soon welcome the Honor Magic V3.

The Honor Magic V3 was launched in China several days ago. The phone is still exclusive in the brand’s local market, but it seems it will also be introduced in other markets soon. That’s according to the page Honor launched in Europe teasing the Honor Magic V3, noting that it will be “coming soon.”

Aside from that, the company is promoting its Magic Insider program through the page, promising fans a trial for the Honor Magic V3. Aside from the experience, the page says participating fans can get a £1,000 voucher and a trip for two to Germany.

The company remains mum about what specific features the Honor Magic V3 global variant would offer, but it is likely to adopt many details its Chinese sibling is already offering, including: