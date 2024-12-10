Honor Magic 7 Lite leak: SD 6 Gen 1, 8GB RAM, 108MP main cam, 6600mAh battery, 2 colors, more

A major leak has revealed everything we need to know about the rumored Honor Magic 7 Lite model.

The Honor Magic 7 series debuted in China back in October. According to earlier discoveries, a Lite model will join the lineup soon. The phone was spotted earlier on the Google Play Console database, revealing its frontal design, HNBRP-Q1 model number, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip, Adreno 619 GPU, 12GB RAM (other options are expected), and Android 14 OS.

Now, more details about the phone have surfaced, thanks to leaker Sudhanshu Ambhore (via 91Mobiles). The most recent leak includes the design and color options of the phone, which has a different look compared to its Magic 7 siblings. According to the renders, the phone has a curved display with a pill-shaped selfie cutout. Placed in the center of the curved back panel is a circular camera island encased in a thick metal ring. This is far from the classier appearance of the Magic 7 and Magic 7 Pro, which have a circular camera island inside a squircle metal element. To be precise, Magic 7 Lite’s design makes it more related to Huawei’s Mate 70 phones.

As per the leaker, the phone will be available in pink and grey color options. Aside from those things, Ambhore shared the following details: