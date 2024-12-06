Huawei exec: Mate 70 supply ‘slightly insufficient’ due to 6.7M reservations

The arrival of the Mate 70 series is both a joyful and challenging moment for Huawei. According to Huawei CBG CEO He Gang, the series received 6.7 million reservations, suggesting the lineup’s early success. However, due to the high number, the executive also revealed that the brand is facing some challenges in meeting the demand.

The Huawei Mate 70 was launched last month and hit the shelves on Thursday. The lineup price starts at CN¥5499 for the 12GB/256GB configuration of the vanilla Mate 70 model. Meanwhile, the 16GB/1TB version of the Huawei Mate 70 RS model tops the line at CN¥12999.

In a recent interview, He Gang shared that the series was warmly welcomed by fans in China, resulting in over 6.7 million reservations. The executive admitted that the current supply is insufficient but promised that the group is working to address the situation.

“Due to the excessive demand, the initial supply is still slightly insufficient,” He Gang shared. “The supply chain team is working overtime and going all out to produce what can be produced at the earliest and bring it to consumers.”

He also underscored the company’s actions to prevent scalpers from raising the prices of the products by requiring a Huawei account or ID card from buyers. This prevents such illegitimate sellers from purchasing multiple units from various stores.

Here are more details about the new Huawei Mate 70 models:

HUAWEI Mate 70

12GB/256GB (CN¥5499), 12GB/512GB (CN¥5999), and 12GB/1TB (CN¥6999)

6.7” FHD+ 1-120Hz LTPO OLED

Rear Camera: 50MP main (f/1.4-f/4.0, OIS) + 40MP ultrawide (f2.2) + 12MP periscope telephoto (f3.4 aperture, 5.5x optical zoom, OIS) + 1.5MP Red Maple camera

Selfie Camera: 12MP (f2.4)

5300mAh battery

66W wired, 50W wireless, and 7.5W wireless reverse charging

HarmonyOS 4.3

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner

IP68/69 rating

Obsidian Black, Snowy White, Spruce Green, and Hyacinth Purple

HUAWEI Mate 70 Pro

12GB/256GB (CN¥6499), 12GB/512GB (CN¥6999), and 12GB/1TB (CN¥7999)

6.9” FHD+ 1-120Hz LTPO OLED with 3D Face Recognition

Rear Camera: 50MP main (f1.4-f4.0, OIS) + 40MP ultrawide (f2.2) + 48MP macro telephoto (f2.1, OIS, 4x optical zoom) + 1.5MP Red Maple camera

Selfie Camera: 13MP (f2.4) + 3D depth camera

5500mAh battery

100W wired, 80W wireless, and 20W wireless reverse charging

HarmonyOS 4.3

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner

IP68/69 rating

Obsidian Black, Snowy White, Spruce Green, and Hyacinth Purple

HUAWEI Mate 70 Pro+

16GB/512GB (CN¥8499) and 16GB/1TB (CN¥9499)

6.9” FHD+ 1-120Hz LTPO OLED with 3D Face Recognition

Rear Camera: 50MP main (f1.4-f4.0, OIS) + 40MP (f2.2) + 48MP macro telephoto (f2.1, OIS, 4x optical zoom) + 1.5MP Red Maple camera

Selfie Camera: 13MP (f2.4) + 3D depth camera

5700mAh battery

100W wired, 80W wireless, and 20W wireless reverse charging

HarmonyOS 4.3

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner

IP68/69 rating

Ink Black, Feather White, Gold and Silver Brocade, and Flying Blue

HUAWEI Mate 70 RS