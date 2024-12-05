Huawei Mate 70 series hits the shelves in China

The Huawei Mate 70 lineup is now available in China following its launch last week.

Huawei unveiled the Mate 70, Mate 70 Pro, Mate 70 Pro+, and Mate 70 RS Ultimate Design last week. The lineup is the brand’s current flagship series, offering users impressive specifications and features. While the company remains mum about the identity of the chip inside the models (though recent discoveries revealed that it is a Kirin 9020 SoC), the other departments of the phones are enticing enough to lure fans.

The lineup price starts at CN¥5499 for the 12GB/256GB configuration of the vanilla Mate 70 model. Meanwhile, the 16GB/1TB version of the Huawei Mate 70 RS model tops the line at CN¥12999. Shipping of the units starts today, Thursday, in China.

Here are more details about the Huawei Mate 70 series:

Huawei Mate 70

12GB/256GB (CN¥5499), 12GB/512GB (CN¥5999), and 12GB/1TB (CN¥6999)

6.7” FHD+ 1-120Hz LTPO OLED

Rear Camera: 50MP main (f/1.4-f/4.0, OIS) + 40MP ultrawide (f2.2) + 12MP periscope telephoto (f3.4 aperture, 5.5x optical zoom, OIS) + 1.5MP Red Maple camera

Selfie Camera: 12MP (f2.4)

5300mAh battery

66W wired, 50W wireless, and 7.5W wireless reverse charging

HarmonyOS 4.3

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner

IP68/69 rating

Obsidian Black, Snowy White, Spruce Green, and Hyacinth Purple

Huawei Mate 70 Pro

12GB/256GB (CN¥6499), 12GB/512GB (CN¥6999), and 12GB/1TB (CN¥7999)

6.9” FHD+ 1-120Hz LTPO OLED with 3D Face Recognition

Rear Camera: 50MP main (f1.4-f4.0, OIS) + 40MP ultrawide (f2.2) + 48MP macro telephoto (f2.1, OIS, 4x optical zoom) + 1.5MP Red Maple camera

Selfie Camera: 13MP (f2.4) + 3D depth camera

5500mAh battery

100W wired, 80W wireless, and 20W wireless reverse charging

HarmonyOS 4.3

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner

IP68/69 rating

Obsidian Black, Snowy White, Spruce Green, and Hyacinth Purple

Huawei Mate 70 Pro+

16GB/512GB (CN¥8499) and 16GB/1TB (CN¥9499)

6.9” FHD+ 1-120Hz LTPO OLED with 3D Face Recognition

Rear Camera: 50MP main (f1.4-f4.0, OIS) + 40MP (f2.2) + 48MP macro telephoto (f2.1, OIS, 4x optical zoom) + 1.5MP Red Maple camera

Selfie Camera: 13MP (f2.4) + 3D depth camera

5700mAh battery

100W wired, 80W wireless, and 20W wireless reverse charging

HarmonyOS 4.3

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner

IP68/69 rating

Ink Black, Feather White, Gold and Silver Brocade, and Flying Blue

Huawei Mate 70 RS