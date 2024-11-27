Huawei Mate 70 series now official in China

Aside from the Mate X6, Huawei has finally lifted the veil from its Mate 70 series, giving us the vanilla Huawei Mate 70, Huawei Mate 70 Pro, Huawei Mate 70 Pro+, and Huawei Mate 70 RS.

All the first three models share almost the same look, except for the Huawei Mate 70 RS, which has a more interesting design. The standard Mate 70 is also quite distinctive from the rest, as it is the smallest and the only model to sport a straight display.

As expected, while the models appear to be greatly similar in many sections, they have their own special details, especially in their battery, camera, and display departments. Inside, the phones are rumored to house Kirin chips, with the vanilla and Pro models reportedly sporting the Kirin 9100 while the two more premium models have the Kirin 9020.

The Mate 70 phones are now available for pre-orders in China.

Here are more details about the new Huawei Mate 70 models:

HUAWEI Mate 70

12GB/256GB (CN¥5499), 12GB/512GB (CN¥5999), and 12GB/1TB (CN¥6999)

6.7” FHD+ 1-120Hz LTPO OLED

Rear Camera: 50MP main (f/1.4-f/4.0, OIS) + 40MP ultrawide (f2.2) + 12MP periscope telephoto (f3.4 aperture, 5.5x optical zoom, OIS) + 1.5MP Red Maple camera

Selfie Camera: 12MP (f2.4)

5300mAh battery

66W wired, 50W wireless, and 7.5W wireless reverse charging

HarmonyOS 4.3

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner

IP68/69 rating

Obsidian Black, Snowy White, Spruce Green, and Hyacinth Purple

HUAWEI Mate 70 Pro

12GB/256GB (CN¥6499), 12GB/512GB (CN¥6999), and 12GB/1TB (CN¥7999)

6.9” FHD+ 1-120Hz LTPO OLED with 3D Face Recognition

Rear Camera: 50MP main (f1.4-f4.0, OIS) + 40MP ultrawide (f2.2) + 48MP macro telephoto (f2.1, OIS, 4x optical zoom) + 1.5MP Red Maple camera

Selfie Camera: 13MP (f2.4) + 3D depth camera

5500mAh battery

100W wired, 80W wireless, and 20W wireless reverse charging

HarmonyOS 4.3

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner

IP68/69 rating

Obsidian Black, Snowy White, Spruce Green, and Hyacinth Purple

HUAWEI Mate 70 Pro+

16GB/512GB (CN¥8499) and 16GB/1TB (CN¥9499)

6.9” FHD+ 1-120Hz LTPO OLED with 3D Face Recognition

Rear Camera: 50MP main (f1.4-f4.0, OIS) + 40MP (f2.2) + 48MP macro telephoto (f2.1, OIS, 4x optical zoom) + 1.5MP Red Maple camera

Selfie Camera: 13MP (f2.4) + 3D depth camera

5700mAh battery

100W wired, 80W wireless, and 20W wireless reverse charging

HarmonyOS 4.3

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner

IP68/69 rating

Ink Black, Feather White, Gold and Silver Brocade, and Flying Blue

HUAWEI Mate 70 RS