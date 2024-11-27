Huawei Mate 70 series now official in China

Aside from the Mate X6, Huawei has finally lifted the veil from its Mate 70 series, giving us the vanilla Huawei Mate 70, Huawei Mate 70 Pro, Huawei Mate 70 Pro+, and Huawei Mate 70 RS.
All the first three models share almost the same look, except for the Huawei Mate 70 RS, which has a more interesting design. The standard Mate 70 is also quite distinctive from the rest, as it is the smallest and the only model to sport a straight display.
As expected, while the models appear to be greatly similar in many sections, they have their own special details, especially in their battery, camera, and display departments. Inside, the phones are rumored to house Kirin chips, with the vanilla and Pro models reportedly sporting the Kirin 9100 while the two more premium models have the Kirin 9020.
The Mate 70 phones are now available for pre-orders in China.
Here are more details about the new Huawei Mate 70 models:
HUAWEI Mate 70
- 12GB/256GB (CN¥5499), 12GB/512GB (CN¥5999), and 12GB/1TB (CN¥6999)
- 6.7” FHD+ 1-120Hz LTPO OLED
- Rear Camera: 50MP main (f/1.4-f/4.0, OIS) + 40MP ultrawide (f2.2) + 12MP periscope telephoto (f3.4 aperture, 5.5x optical zoom, OIS) + 1.5MP Red Maple camera
- Selfie Camera: 12MP (f2.4)
- 5300mAh battery
- 66W wired, 50W wireless, and 7.5W wireless reverse charging
- HarmonyOS 4.3
- Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
- IP68/69 rating
- Obsidian Black, Snowy White, Spruce Green, and Hyacinth Purple
HUAWEI Mate 70 Pro
- 12GB/256GB (CN¥6499), 12GB/512GB (CN¥6999), and 12GB/1TB (CN¥7999)
- 6.9” FHD+ 1-120Hz LTPO OLED with 3D Face Recognition
- Rear Camera: 50MP main (f1.4-f4.0, OIS) + 40MP ultrawide (f2.2) + 48MP macro telephoto (f2.1, OIS, 4x optical zoom) + 1.5MP Red Maple camera
- Selfie Camera: 13MP (f2.4) + 3D depth camera
- 5500mAh battery
- 100W wired, 80W wireless, and 20W wireless reverse charging
- HarmonyOS 4.3
- Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
- IP68/69 rating
- Obsidian Black, Snowy White, Spruce Green, and Hyacinth Purple
HUAWEI Mate 70 Pro+
- 16GB/512GB (CN¥8499) and 16GB/1TB (CN¥9499)
- 6.9” FHD+ 1-120Hz LTPO OLED with 3D Face Recognition
- Rear Camera: 50MP main (f1.4-f4.0, OIS) + 40MP (f2.2) + 48MP macro telephoto (f2.1, OIS, 4x optical zoom) + 1.5MP Red Maple camera
- Selfie Camera: 13MP (f2.4) + 3D depth camera
- 5700mAh battery
- 100W wired, 80W wireless, and 20W wireless reverse charging
- HarmonyOS 4.3
- Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
- IP68/69 rating
- Ink Black, Feather White, Gold and Silver Brocade, and Flying Blue
HUAWEI Mate 70 RS
- 16GB/512GB (CN¥11999) and 16GB/1TB (CN¥12999)
- 6.9” FHD+ 1-120Hz LTPO OLED with 3D Face Recognition
- Rear Camera: 50MP main (f1.4-f4.0, OIS) + 40MP ultrawide (f2.2) + 48MP macro telephoto (f2.1, OIS, 4x optical zoom) + 1.5MP Red Maple camera
- Selfie Camera: 13MP (f2.4) + 3D depth camera
- 5700mAh battery
- 100W wired, 80W wireless, and 20W wireless reverse charging
- HarmonyOS 4.3
- Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
- IP68/69 rating
- Dark Black, White, and Ruihong