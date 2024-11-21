Huawei teases Mate 70’s Red Maple spectral imaging sensor, shares photo samples

Huawei has shared another Mate 70 series teaser focused on its camera department. The clip highlights the lineup’s new Red Maple spectral imaging sensor, which is expected to bring more natural-looking colors to the photos. To this end, the brand also revealed some samples taken using the said component.

The Huawei Mate 70 series is set to launch on November 26 in China. It is now available for pre-orders locally, and the brand is trying to lure more buyers by relentlessly teasing what the lineup has to offer.

In its latest move, Huawei shared a clip revealing the lineup’s Red Maple imaging sensor. No other details were shared, but the new spectral imaging module should offer better performance than the color sensors injected into earlier Huawei devices. Specifically, this should improve color accuracy in all aspects of the image. To prove this, the Chinese giant shared some samples underscoring the natural color retention in some portrait and nature photos taken using the devices.

The clip follows an earlier teaser showcasing the Mate 70’s AI clone camera feature. According to the video shared by the company, the camera app’s AI feature will give users the clone effect. This basically allows the subject to be captured in various shots and positions, creating that doppelganger effect.

According to earlier leaks shared by reputable leaker Digital Chat Station, the Mate 70 has a 50MP 1/1.5 main camera and a 12MP periscope telephoto with 5x zoom. As its launch date nears, more details about the series are expected to be revealed.

Via