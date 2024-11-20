Huawei teases Mate 70’s AI clone camera, anti-peeping privacy features

Huawei continues to excite fans as the Mate 70 series nears its debut on November 26. In new clips, the brand teases two of the lineup’s AI features, which focus on the camera and privacy departments.

The vanilla Huawei Mate 70, Mate 70 Pro, and Mate 70 Pro+ are now available for reservation in China. The brand is trying to boost the lineup’s charm by teasing several details of the models, including their features.

In the new clips shared by the company on Weibo, the first two AI capabilities of the new Mate 70 phones are flaunted. According to the material, the first AI feature is in the Mate 70’s camera app, which will give users the clone effect. This basically allows the subject to be captured in various shots and positions, making that doppelganger effect.

The other feature focuses on the device’s privacy section by preventing other people from viewing the content on the user’s phone. This feature can be accessed in the Settings app and, when activated, hides banner and lock screen notification content when prying eyes other than the users are looking at the device.

