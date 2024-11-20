Huawei exec showcases Mate 70 Pro+ in Gold-Silver color

Huawei Consumer BG CEO Yu Chengdong revealed the new Huawei Mate 70 Pro+ model in its Gold Silk and Silver Brocade color design.

The Huawei Mate 70 series is now open for reservations in China, and it was an immediate success. As shared in an earlier report, the lineup managed to accumulate more than 560,000 unit orders just within the first 20 minutes of going live.

To further boost the series’ appeal, Yu Chengdong showed off the Mate 70 Pro+ in a recent video. The model boasts the series’ huge circular camera island design, with the module itself protruding prominently while encased in a thick metal ring. The back panel has a textured feel and a titanium-like look.

On its official website in China, the vanilla Mate 70 and Mate 70 Pro models are available in Obsidian Black, Snowy White, Spruce Green, and Hyacinth Purple. They also have the same configurations of 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, and 12GB/1TB. Meanwhile, the Pro+ model is available in Ink Black, Feather White, Gold and Silver Brocade, and Flying Blue. Its configurations, on the other hand, are limited to 16GB/512GB and 16GB/1TB options.

The series will be fully unveiled on November 26.

