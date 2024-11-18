Huawei Mate 70 series to launch on Nov. 26; Pro+ model design leaks online

Huawei has finally confirmed that it will announce the Huawei Mate 70 series on November 26. Ahead of the date, a new leak involving the Huawei Mate 70 Pro+ model has surfaced, revealing its rear design online.

Executive Director and Huawei Consumer Business Group Richard Yu shared the news with fans during an interview at the 2024 Guangzhou Auto Show. While the executive and the brand itself remain mum about the specifics of the series and the models, new leaks have already revealed significant details about them.

One includes an image leak from reputable leaker Digital Chat Station, who shared the alleged rear design of the Huawei Mate 70 Pro+ model. According to the photo, the device will have curved side metal frames and a curved back panel. Its huge circular camera island is encased in a metal ring and placed in the upper center of the back. The module protrudes and houses an even 2×2 cutout layout for the lenses.

The same leaker also revealed in the past that the vanilla model could offer a 6.69″ straight 1.5K display, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, face scanning (unconfirmed), wireless charging, and “high-standard dust and water resistance.” The tipster also shared that it would have a 50MP 1/1.5 main camera and a 12MP periscope telephoto with 5x zoom.

The Mate 70 series will include models. An earlier leak revealed some of the configurations of the models and their alleged price tags:

Mate 70: 12GB/256GB (CN¥5999)

Mate 70 Pro: 12GB/256GB (CN¥6999)

Mate 70 Pro+: 16GB/512GB (CN¥8999)

Mate 70 RS Ultimate: 16GB/512GB (CN¥10999)

Via 1, 2