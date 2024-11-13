Huawei Mate 70 series model spotted in the wild

Ahead of its rumored launch, an actual unit of the alleged Huawei Mate 70 series model was spotted.

A leaker account shared the image on the Chinese platform Weibo. The unit was encased in a protective case, but its display shows that it has three punch-hole cutouts for the selfie camera system. To recall, the Mate 60 also has the same selfie setup. Meanwhile, the side frames of the phone appear flat, which is a huge change from the semi-curved sides of the current Mate 60 series.

The news follows a confirmation from a Huawei official about the upcoming arrival of the Mate 70 series in China this month. According to an earlier report, it could happen on November 19.

Tipster Digital Chat Station claimed that the vanilla model could offer a 6.69″ straight 1.5K display, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, face scanning (unconfirmed), wireless charging, and “high-standard dust and water resistance.” In the camera department, it reportedly has a 50MP 1/1.5 main camera, a 12MP periscope telephoto with 5x zoom, and a huge circular camera island in the upper center of the back panel.

