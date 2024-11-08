Huawei Mate 70 render contradicts earlier leaked unit design; Device details revealed

An alleged design render of the Huawei Mate 70 has leaked online. However, the images are different from the details earlier revealed by a leaked unit. Meanwhile, reputable leaker Digital Chat Station shared some of the phone’s key details, including its display, camera, and charging information.

Huawei is expected to unveil the Mate 70 series this month, with DCS noting that it could be on November 19. Ahead of the date, the tipster revealed that the vanilla model could offer a 6.69″ straight 1.5K display, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, face scanning (unconfirmed), wireless charging, and “high-standard dust and water resistance.” The tipster also shared that it would have a 50MP 1/1.5 main camera and a 12MP periscope telephoto with 5x zoom. The camera lenses will reportedly be placed in a huge circular camera island in the upper center of the back panel.

Speaking of the camera module, a render shows what it would look like. According to the images, the island protrudes and is indeed placed in the upper center. There are four cutouts for the lenses, which are arranged in a 2×2 setup. In the middle of the holes are the flash unit and XMAGE branding. The color of the island complements the back panel.

Sadly, the authenticity of the design can’t be verified at the moment as it comes from an unknown source. Moreover, it is different from the earlier details shared in reports showing the leaked unit of the Huawei Mate 70, which seems to have a different camera island design and color.

