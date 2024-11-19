Huawei Mate 70 series reservations hit over 560K orders within first 20 minutes

The Huawei Mate 70 series is now available for reservation in China, and it has been an immediate success for the brand. Within just 20 minutes of going live, the lineup accumulated more than 560,000 unit orders.

Huawei will officially unveil all the Mate 70 models on November 26. The series includes the vanilla Mate 70, Mate 70 Pro, and Mate 70 Pro+. On its official website in China, the first two models come in Obsidian Black, Snowy White, Spruce Green, and Hyacinth Purple colors. They also have the same configurations of 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, and 12GB/1TB. Meanwhile, the Pro+ model is available in Ink Black, Feather White, Gold and Silver Brocade, and Flying Blue. Its configurations, on the other hand, are limited to 16GB/512GB and 16GB/1TB options.

According to a report, the series gathered more than half a million reservation orders for the units within just the first 20 minutes. This is not a surprise, as the lineup’s predecessor was also a success in China. The Chinese brand sold 1.6 million Mate 60 units within just six weeks after its launch. Interestingly, over 400,000 units were reportedly sold in the last two weeks or during the same period Apple launched the iPhone 15 in mainland China. The success of the new Huawei series is further boosted by the rich sales of the Pro model, which constituted three-quarters of the total Mate 60 series units sold. This reportedly pushed Apple to offer huge discounts on its 15 iPhone models in China during that time.

Now, this seems to be happening again in Mate 70. As the launch date of the series nears, the number of pre-orders for the units is expected to rise continuously.

