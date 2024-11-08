Google Play Console reveals Honor Magic 7 Lite frontal design, specs

The Honor Magic 7 Lite was spotted on the Google Play Console database. The listing includes the phone’s frontal design and several key specifications.

The Honor Magic 7 is already available in China, giving us the vanilla Magic 7 and the Magic 7 Pro. There’s also the Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design Edition, which comes in Onyx Grey and Provence Purple options.

According to a new listing discovered, Honor will introduce another model in the series: the Honor Magic 7 Lite.

The phone (HNBRP-Q1 model number) was spotted on the Google Play Console platform, although only in a frontal position. The image shows that it comes with a curved display and thin bezels. There’s also a pill-shaped selfie island, indicating that it has a dual selfie camera system.

According to the listing, the Honor Magic 7 Lite features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip, Adreno 619 GPU, 12GB RAM (other options are expected), and Android 14.

Based on its model number, it is believed to be a rebranded Honor X9c model, which recently launched in some markets in Asia. If true, it could offer the same set of specifications as the said model, including its:

Snapdragon 6 Gen 1

8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB configurations

6.78” curved OLED with 1,224 x 2,700px and 4000nits peak brightness

Rear Camera: 108MP main with OIS + 5MP ultrawide

Selfie Camera: 16MP

6600mAh battery

66W charging

IP65M rating with 2m drop resistance and three-layer water resistance structure

Wi-Fi 5 and NFC support

