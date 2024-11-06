Honor X9c 5G debuts with Snapdragon 6 Gen 1, up to 12GB RAM, curved OLED, 6600mAh battery

Another affordable creation from Honor has made its debut this month: the Honor X9c 5G.

The Honor X9c 5G made its debut in various markets, including Malaysia and Singapore. The phone sells for around $340, but it comes with some impressive features. This starts with its Snapdragon 6 Gen 1, which powers its 5G connectivity and is paired with 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB configurations.

It also boasts a 6.78″ curved OLED display with 1,224 x 2,700px and 4000nits peak brightness. A humongous 6600mAh battery keeps the light on the display, and it supports 66W charging.

In the camera department, there’s a 108MP 1/1.67″ main camera accompanied by a 5MP ultrawide. In front, on the other hand, a 16MP unit allows selfie shots.

The Honor X9c 5G comes in Titanium Purple, Jade Cyan, and Titanium Black colors.

Here are more details about the phone: