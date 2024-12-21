Honor teases Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design’s dual electromagnetic focus motor, large periscope aperture

Honor has revealed that the upcoming Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design will feature an improved camera system.

The Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design will debut on Monday to join the Magic 7 series. Its design features some Porsche-inspired elements, but this is not its only highlight. The handheld is also expected to offer a better set of specs compared to its siblings, including a more powerful camera.

In its recent post on Weibo, Honor shared that the Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design will have some of the industry’s first through its camera system. One includes its dual electromagnetic focus motor. While the company does not detail the specifics in the post, it suggests that it can effectively improve the focus of the camera.

Moreover, the brand says that the Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design also boasts the industry’s first ultra-large periscope telephoto aperture. This should allow the phone to capture more details and light in photos and videos.

According to tipster Digital Chat Station, the yet-to-be-announced model offers a 50MP OV50K 1/1.3″ main camera with variable aperture (f/1.2-f2.0), a 50MP ultrawide (122° FOV, 2.5cm macro), and a 200MP 3X 1/1.4″ (f/1.88, 100x digital zoom) periscope telephoto with 3x optical zoom.

