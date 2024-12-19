Magic 7 RSR Porsche leak: SD 8 Elite, 200MP periscope, 100X zoom, 24GB/1TB max config

A new set of leaks about the Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design has emerged online.

Honor has already announced that the Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design will arrive on December 23. It will be the latest addition to the Magic 7 series, joining the vanilla and Honor Magic 7 Pro models.

While it is already available for pre-orders in China for CN¥100, Honor still hasn’t revealed the full specifications of the device. Yet, reputable leaker Digital Chat Station has a new post that will thrill anticipating fans.

According to DCS, the phone will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, which also arms the recently unveiled flagship models in the market. The account also shared that it will be available in two configurations: 16GB/512GB and 24GB/1TB.

In the camera department, the Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design reportedly has a 200MP periscope unit and 100X AI super zoom. As per earlier leaks, the phone’s rear camera system includes a 50MP OV50K 1/1.3″ main camera with variable aperture, a 50MP ultrawide, and a 200MP 3X 1/1.4″ periscope telephoto with 3x optical zoom.

Currently, here’s everything we know about the Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design:

Snapdragon 8 Elite

6.8″ quad-curved 1.5K + 120Hz LTPO OLED

50MP selfie with 3D face recognition

50MP OV50K 1/1.3″ main camera with variable aperture + 50MP ultrawide + 200MP 3X 1/1.4″ periscope telephoto with 3x optical zoom

100W wired and 80W wireless charging

Single-point ultrasonic fingerprint

IP68/69 rating

Tiantong- and Beidou-supported satellite communication feature

Onyx Grey and Provence Purple color options

