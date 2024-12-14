Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design pre-orders in China start

The Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design is now available for pre-orders in China.

The model is the latest to join the Magic 7 series, which already has the vanilla Honor Magic 7 and the Honor Magic 7 Pro models. Like its predecessor, the Honor Magic 7 RSR also boasts Porsche design details.

Customers in China can now place their pre-orders for CN¥100 until December 31 at 23:59. This suggests that the phone will be released later.

Despite opening the pre-orders for the Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design, Honor stays secretive about its details. Nonetheless, leaks and earlier reports revealed that the model will have the following specifications: