Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design pre-orders in China start

The Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design is now available for pre-orders in China.
The model is the latest to join the Magic 7 series, which already has the vanilla Honor Magic 7 and the Honor Magic 7 Pro models. Like its predecessor, the Honor Magic 7 RSR also boasts Porsche design details.
Customers in China can now place their pre-orders for CN¥100 until December 31 at 23:59. This suggests that the phone will be released later.
Despite opening the pre-orders for the Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design, Honor stays secretive about its details. Nonetheless, leaks and earlier reports revealed that the model will have the following specifications:
- Snapdragon 8 Elite
- 6.8″ quad-curved 1.5K + 120Hz LTPO display
- 50MP selfie with 3D face recognition
- 50MP OV50K 1/1.3″ main camera with variable aperture + 50MP ultrawide + 200MP 3X 1/1.4″ periscope telephoto with 3x optical zoom
- 100W wired and 80W wireless charging
- Single-point ultrasonic fingerprint
- IP68/69 rating
- Tiantong- and Beidou-supported satellite communication feature
- Onyx Grey and Provence Purple color options