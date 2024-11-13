Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design specs leak

A leaker revealed the key specifications of the anticipated Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design Edition model.

The model will join the Honor Magic 7 and Honor Magic 7 Pro in the lineup in China. It also follows the track of Honor’s earlier creations, the Honor Magic 6 RSR Porsche Design and the Honor Magic V2 RSR Porsche Design, which were also inspired by Porsche’s motorsport elements.

The official design and colors (Onyx Grey and Provence Purple) of the Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design were revealed in October, but the company did not divulge its specifications. Now, DCS has taken the liberty of revealing the details of the model. According to the account, the new Porsche-inspired Honor Magic 7 model will have the following:

Snapdragon 8 Elite

6.8″ quad-curved 1.5K + 120Hz LTPO display

50MP selfie with 3D face recognition

50MP OV50K 1/1.3″ main camera with variable aperture + 50MP ultrawide + 200MP 3X 1/1.4″ periscope telephoto

100W wired and 80W wireless charging

Single-point ultrasonic fingerprint

IP68/69 rating

Tiantong- and Beidou-supported satellite communication feature

