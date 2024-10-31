Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design Edition launches in Onyx Grey, Provence Purple options

Honor has another supercar-themed model for its fans: the Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design Edition.

The Honor Magic 7 series is finally available in China. The Honor Magic 7 and Honor Magic 7 Pro, nonetheless, are not the only highlights of the series. In addition to the two, Honor also unveiled the Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design Edition, another smartphone model sporting the Porsche design. This joins the earlier sportscar-themed smartphones from the company, including the Honor Magic 6 RSR Porsche Design and the Honor Magic V2 RSR Porsche Design.

The Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design Edition comes in Onyx Grey and Provence Purple options. Both designs offer Porsche elements, including a hexagonal camera island on the back and a sleek finish. The price and configuration of the model remain unknown, but it could be priced higher than the standard Honor Magic 7 Pro. To this end, the Magic 7 RSR Porsche might also offer the same set of specifications being offered by its standard Pro sibling, such as: