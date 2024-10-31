Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design Edition launches in Onyx Grey, Provence Purple options

Honor has another supercar-themed model for its fans: the Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design Edition.
The Honor Magic 7 series is finally available in China. The Honor Magic 7 and Honor Magic 7 Pro, nonetheless, are not the only highlights of the series. In addition to the two, Honor also unveiled the Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design Edition, another smartphone model sporting the Porsche design. This joins the earlier sportscar-themed smartphones from the company, including the Honor Magic 6 RSR Porsche Design and the Honor Magic V2 RSR Porsche Design.
The Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design Edition comes in Onyx Grey and Provence Purple options. Both designs offer Porsche elements, including a hexagonal camera island on the back and a sleek finish. The price and configuration of the model remain unknown, but it could be priced higher than the standard Honor Magic 7 Pro. To this end, the Magic 7 RSR Porsche might also offer the same set of specifications being offered by its standard Pro sibling, such as:
- Snapdragon 8 Elite
- 12GB/256GB, 16GB/512GB, and 16GB/1TB
- 6.8” FHD+ 120Hz LTPO OLED with 1600nits global peak brightness
- Rear Camera: 50MP main (1/1.3″, f1.4-f2.0 ultra-large intelligent variable aperture, and OIS) + 50MP ultrawide (ƒ/2.0 and 2.5cm HD macro) + 200MP periscope telephoto (1/1.4″, 3x optical zoom, ƒ/2.6, OIS, and up to 100x digital zoom)
- Selfie Camera: 50MP (ƒ/2.0 and 3D Depth Camera)
- 5850mAh battery
- 100W wired and 80W wireless charging
- MagicOS 9.0
- IP68 and IP69 rating