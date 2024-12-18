Confirmed: Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design launching on Dec. 23 in China

Santiago Jr Bongco
Dec. 18, 2024, 10:54

Honor has confirmed that the Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design will officially debut in its local market on December 23.

The phone will join the vanilla Honor Magic 7 and the Honor Magic 7 Pro in the series and is now available for pre-orders. Customers in China can now place their pre-orders for CN¥100, and Honor is expected to reveal the full details of the phone on December 23.

Yet, leaks and earlier reports revealed that the model will have the following specifications:

  • Snapdragon 8 Elite
  • 6.8″ quad-curved 1.5K + 120Hz LTPO display
  • 50MP selfie with 3D face recognition
  • 50MP OV50K 1/1.3″ main camera with variable aperture + 50MP ultrawide + 200MP 3X 1/1.4″ periscope telephoto with 3x optical zoom
  • 100W wired and 80W wireless charging
  • Single-point ultrasonic fingerprint
  • IP68/69 rating
  • Tiantong- and Beidou-supported satellite communication feature
  • Onyx Grey and Provence Purple color options

