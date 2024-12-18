Confirmed: Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design launching on Dec. 23 in China

Honor has confirmed that the Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design will officially debut in its local market on December 23.

The phone will join the vanilla Honor Magic 7 and the Honor Magic 7 Pro in the series and is now available for pre-orders. Customers in China can now place their pre-orders for CN¥100, and Honor is expected to reveal the full details of the phone on December 23.

Yet, leaks and earlier reports revealed that the model will have the following specifications: