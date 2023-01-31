Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro MIUI 13 Update: New Update for EEA Region

Today, the new Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro MIUI 13 update has been released. Xiaomi does not neglect to release security updates. It continues to release updates regularly. It improves system stability and security with the updates it releases. This time, the new Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro MIUI 13 update brings the Xiaomi December 2022 Security Patch. The build number is V13.0.6.0.SJAEUXM. If you wish, let’s examine the changelog of the update in detail.

New Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro MIUI 13 Update EEA Changelog

As of 30 January 2023, the changelog of the new Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro MIUI 13 update released for EEA is provided by Xiaomi.

System

Updated Android Security Patch to December 2022. Increased system security.

The update is currently rolling out to Mi Pilots. If no bugs are found, it will be accessible to all users. If you want to download the new Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro MIUI 13 update, you can use MIUI Downloader. You can also learn about upcoming updates and experience MIUI’s hidden features with MIUI Downloader. Click here to access MIUI Downloader.

What are the features of the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro?

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with 1080*2340 resolution and a 90HZ refresh rate. The device, which has a 4500 mAH battery, charges from 1 to 100 with 50W fast charging support. Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro has 108MP(Main)+20MP(Ultra Wide)+12MP(Periscope)+8MP(Telephoto) quad camera setup and can take clear and bright photos without noise with these lenses. It is powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset and does not let you down in terms of performance. We have come to the end of our news about the new Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro MIUI 13 update. For more information on other Xiaomi devices receiving Xiaomi December 2022 Security Patch Update, click here. What do you think about the new Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro MIUI 13 update? Do not forget to share your opinions.